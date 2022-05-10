VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 993.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.71% of VanEck Russia ETF worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,176,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. VanEck Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

