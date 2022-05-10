Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,686,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 4,760,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,759. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

