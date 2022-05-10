Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Cut by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after acquiring an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 416,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.37. 22,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

