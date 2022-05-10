Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.60. 1,841,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,148. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

