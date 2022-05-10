Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. 1,014,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,951. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

