Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $225,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. 113,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $197.86 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

