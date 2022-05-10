Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $258,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.05. 7,603,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,713. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.55 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

