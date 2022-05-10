Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,897. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

