Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

