Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. 27,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $263,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,894 shares in the company, valued at $16,879,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

