Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

