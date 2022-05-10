Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $597,753.38

Veil (VEIL) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $597,753.38 and $222.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

