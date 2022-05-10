Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $18.81. Veracyte shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 15,392 shares trading hands.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Veracyte by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Veracyte by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 164,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

