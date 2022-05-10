Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verastem by 2,412.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 162,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 137,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.