Verge (XVG) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $105.86 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00258911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017498 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003165 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,699,463 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

