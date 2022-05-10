Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 76.51% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 17,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,181. Veritone has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

