Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,327 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 36,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 86,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 409,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 653,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

