Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.33% of Verra Mobility worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,267,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 408,686 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,941,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 240,962 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRRM traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,715. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

