Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 213,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,572. Vertex has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

