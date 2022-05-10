Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $13.18. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 3,044 shares changing hands.

VERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $388,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

