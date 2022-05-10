Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $177.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

