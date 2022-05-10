VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $835.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,307.48 or 0.99960079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00105862 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

