Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.22. 57,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 40,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several research firms have commented on VITFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

