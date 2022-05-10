Victrex plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.42 (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,694.75 ($20.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,836.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,635 ($20.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($33.53).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.73) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,601.11 ($32.07).

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($65,348.29). Insiders acquired 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472 over the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

