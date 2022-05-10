Vicus Capital Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.10 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

