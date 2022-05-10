Vicus Capital Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

