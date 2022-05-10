Vicus Capital Has $280,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

