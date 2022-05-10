Vicus Capital Invests $318,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $498.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $557.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

