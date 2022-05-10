Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

