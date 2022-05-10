Vicus Capital Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,110.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 57,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $177.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.10 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

