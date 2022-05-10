Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

VMEO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

