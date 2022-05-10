Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

