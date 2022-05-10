Virtue Poker (VPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,981.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $67,981.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

