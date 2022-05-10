Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AIO opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.