Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
