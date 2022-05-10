Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.