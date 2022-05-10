Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.73 and the highest is $7.78. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $9.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $32.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.06 to $33.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $35.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.47 to $39.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

