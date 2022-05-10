Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.47. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.