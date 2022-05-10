Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 644.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,319 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 36.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,994,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

