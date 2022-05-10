Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

