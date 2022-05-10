Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

