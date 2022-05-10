VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 9.6%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21. 17,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 186.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

