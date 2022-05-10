VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 10th

VMG Consumer Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 10th. VMG Consumer Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of VMG Consumer Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,611,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

