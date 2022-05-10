Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacoal (WACLY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.