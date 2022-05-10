Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

