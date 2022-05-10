Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,973 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 167,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 237,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,454. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.