Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,286,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

