Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00142681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00349141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

