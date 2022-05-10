Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 26.02%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

