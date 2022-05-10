Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.
Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95.
HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
