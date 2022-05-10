Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

