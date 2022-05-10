Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on W. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.71.

Wayfair stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.13.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

