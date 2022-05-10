Wedbush Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

SHAK stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

